Boeing requests urgent state aid

Boeing asks the White House and Congress for support to the airline industry to survive the corona virus crisis. The American aircraft manufacturer is reportedly already in talks with the government about a possible support package for himself. In addition, airlines and suppliers to industry need help, such as making cash available, Boeing said.

Boeing wants to prevent large-scale job cuts with the aid. In addition, the group must continue to support many smaller companies that supply aircraft parts. In addition, the already known problems that Boeing is struggling with: the ongoing investigation into aircraft Boeing 737 MAX. These planes are still grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in a short time. Credit rating agency S&P recently downgraded Boeing due to expected spending on 737 MAX and the corona crisis.

The US aviation industry is going through tough times, Boeing said. The industry with 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers almost came to a standstill due to measures to curb the new corona virus. Connoisseurs take into account airline bankruptcies, which will put pressure on the demand for aircraft and especially for the troubled model 737 MAX.

President Donald Trump previously promised that airlines can count “100 percent” on state aid.