Biden is not playing with the oil tap yet

President Joe Biden is not yet going to use the strategic oil reserves of the United States to counter the high fuel prices. In recent times, it has been speculated that Biden could use those stocks to ensure lower prices at the pump for American consumers.

It was speculated that the US could coordinate such a move with other countries, such as Japan. The US Energy Minister said on Friday that Biden was looking into the possibility of supplies and that the government is very concerned about the expensive fuel. She also called on OPEC+ to produce even more oil to tackle the high prices. Biden has previously criticized the oil alliance for not doing enough. Japan, India and China also want more oil to be pumped up.

But for the time being, the White House is still refraining from releasing stocks following a US government report, which states that oil prices may fall next year. The US strategic stockpiles amount to more than 600 million barrels stored underground for emergencies in the states of Texas and Louisiana.