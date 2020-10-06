Biden dislikes Trump’s comments on COVID-19

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, has criticized the remarks of US president Trump, calling on his followers not to fear the COVID-19. “Don’t let it control your life,” said Trump after he tested positive himself and spent a few days in the hospital.

Biden said he was concerned by the words of his rival, who said that “Americans should not be so concerned.” You have about a thousand people a day who get infected. That’s a significant concern. I hope no one here gets the message that it’s not a problem. It’s a serious problem. It’s an international pandemic.”

The Democratic presidential candidate told at a meeting in Miami hosted by NBC News that he was “very happy” that president Trump was back on track. Biden also said that he wasn’t really surprised that Trump had been infected.

“Well, I would hope that the president, as he has been through, and I’ve been at him again, the proper lesson is to communicate to the American people, namely, that all make a difference,” said Biden.

However, in a video message that Trump posted on Twitter, he called on the Americans to “go out” and promised that the vaccine would arrive any minute.