Biden congratulates the new Israeli prime minister

American president Joe Biden congratulated Naftali Bennett. “On behalf of the American people, I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, deputy prime minister and Secretary of State Yair Lapid and all members of the new Israeli government,” said Biden.

The US president added that he is “looking forward to his cooperation” with Bennett ” to strengthen all aspects of the long and close relationship between our two countries”.

“Israel has no better friend than the United States. The bond between our peoples is proof of our shared values and of decades of close cooperation”, he added.

Bennet already thanked Biden via Twitter for these congratulations and said he himself was looking forward to working with the US. Soon after, the White House announced that both leaders had spoken by telephone.