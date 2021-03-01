As for now Donald Trump remains the only serious GOP candidate for 2024 race

Former president Donald Trump has hinted on a possible candidacy for the 2024 presidential election at the annual congress of conservative activists (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

An hour later than planned, Trump began his speech at the annual Conservative Political Congress.

“Maybe I’ll join you for the third time,” Trump said. If he runs again in the presidential election, he will do so the Republican Party and not create his own party. “We are not starting new parties. We have the Republican Party. It will be united and stronger than ever before,” said Trump.

Furthermore, during the ruling, Trump repeated his unproven claim that the 2020 presidential election results were wrong and the Democrats stole the victory. “They have lost the White House,” Trump said about the Democratic Party.

Trump also lashed out at his successor: “Joe Biden had the most disastrous first month of all presidents in modern history.”

According to a CPAC poll, if conservative supporters were to vote now, Trump would be the Republican presidential candidate in 2024. At 55 percent, he was ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, the only serious opponent in the poll. Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (3 percent) did a bit better than political leaders like Mike Pompeo, Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.