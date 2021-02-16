Acquittal gives Donald Trump the best chances in 2024 election

He is naturally the best and so far the only candidate for GOP 2024 campaign.

Mr Trump was acquitted on charges of inciting a deadly attack on the US Capitol last month. The Senate trial concluded on Saturday with a 57-43 vote in favour of convicting of Mr Trump – falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to do so. The 74-year-old is the only president in US history to be impeached twice – but is now free to run for office in three years’ time.

In the November election defeat to Joe Biden, 75 million Americans voted for Mr Trump – the most-ever for a sitting US President.

The former Republican leader has kept a low profile since officially leaving the White House last month and still carries large swathes of support, despite making unfounded accusations of voter fraud.

Following the verdict in the Senate, Mr Trump hinted he would announce his candidacy in 2024.

He said: “I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together.”